Japan Nutritionist Serves Up Tasty Microwave-steamed Dishes for Hot Summer Days

From bottom: Eggplant keema curry; bibimbap with various vegetables; and nonfried chicken nanban

When the hot-and-humid season arrives, most people are keen to keep kitchen flames to a minimum. Step forward the microwave oven. Today, nutritionist Madoka Sanjo offers a delicious baking paper-wrapped steamed dish.

Every June, recipe site Cookpad logs a gradual uptick in searches for microwave-cooked recipes that peaks in July and August. When searching, many users combine such terms as “easy,” “vegetable” and “steam,” according to a representative of the site.

“The advantage of microwave ovens is that they heat foods efficiently and cook items in a short time,” Sanjo said.

Microwave ovens also allow for lower cooking oil usage, easy stewing, and, in the case of vegetables, better preservation of nutrients.

Prior to cooking, ensure all the ingredients are about the same size, then add seasoning. For the wrapping, diagonally fold a 30 cm x 30 cm piece of baking paper, then open and place the ingredients in the center.

Bring the top and bottom sides together, fold down along the top edge to ensure a seal, then close off the package at the ends by twisting the left and right corners together, as if wrapping a piece of candy.

Eggplant keema curry is a time-saving dish that can be cooked without simmering. To cut down on the amount of oil used, use curry powder instead of curry roux.

Eggplant Keema Curry

Ingredients (serves 1)