Salmon Crepe Recipe Brings a Bit of France into Your Kitchen

Asparagus and salmon crepe.

French chef Shinsuke Ishii, who enjoys leisurely brunches on his days off, has described for us how to make an asparagus and salmon crepe.

All you need is a single frying pan — plus a little advance preparation.

In Japan, crepes are often regarded as sweet snacks or desserts. But historically, crepes have their origins as galettes, which were considered a staple food that could substitute for bread in the French region of Brittany in the Middle Ages.

The galette, a thin baked sheet of batter made from buckwheat flour, water, salt and other ingredients, is still enjoyed today as a meal with cheese and eggs.

This article introduces a galette-like crepe without sugar. “It can be enjoyed not only as a dessert, but also for breakfast or lunch,” Ishii said. “I want people to know they can easily make it with familiar ingredients like flour, eggs and milk.”

The fillings include asparagus and fresh onions, which are now in season.

To get the best results from the recipe on this page, use the following tips.

First, make the batter in advance. Combine the ingredients in a bowl, strain the mixture and cover it with plastic wrap before refrigerating overnight.

“Once the ingredients are mixed together, the batter doesn’t spread easily. So be sure to leave it overnight to make it thin and improve its texture,” Ishii says.

If you want to make crepes for breakfast or brunch, it is best to prepare the batter the night before.

Cook the bacon together with the asparagus and onion in a nonstick pan. Setting the cooked ingredients aside, quickly wipe the pan, melt butter in it and spread a thin layer of crepe batter.

Top the crepe with ingredients including an egg, as the recipe directs. When the egg is half cooked, place the entire crepe assembly on a plate. For the finishing touches, add a few bite-sized pieces of salmon and fold the edges of the crepe inward to form an elegant square.

To best enjoy eating your creation, use a knife to cut the crepe into bite-sized pieces and let the egg yolk cover them. The crepe is soft and chewy, with the familiar flavors of cheese and bacon. The texture of the asparagus and the umami of the salmon add further dimensions of flavor.

Ingredients (2 servings):