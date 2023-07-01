Tasting the Changing Seasons with a Dab of Miso

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Miso soup with spring vegetables

I love the produce section at the supermarket with its bright colors and seasonal changes, but cooking such products, on the other hand, is not my forte. As I’m not used to preparing certain vegetables, especially seasonal ones, I frequently feel a little out of my depth.

Chef and fermentation meister Misa Enomoto suggested that if I can’t think of how to cook them, I should just put them in miso soup.

She said her family enjoys eating seasonal foods and miso soup every day.

“Miso soup tastes great all year round, regardless of what’s in it,” she said. “Feel free to use seasonal ingredients.”

Enomoto shared her miso soup recipe using green asparagus and shin-tamanegi newly harvested onions, which are onions that are immediately shipped after harvesting and do not undergo a drying process.

Ingredients (2 servings):