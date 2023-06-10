Give Your Mornings a Boost with Amazake French Toast

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Amazake french toast

Honestly speaking, I’m no good at cooking. But I would like to have a rich, healthy diet. For these reasons, I have decided to have Misa Enomoto, a chef who is a fermentation meister, regularly teach me how to cook with fermented foods. This time we will feature amazake sweet fermented rice drink. When incorporated into breakfast, the gentle sweetness of the drink will wake you up, giving you energy.

In April at the beginning of the school year in Japan, my 12-year-old son entered a junior high school that does not offer lunches. As making his lunch box has been added to my morning tasks, I feel tired every morning.

I am a lazy person. There was no way I could make dishes for both breakfast and lunch respectively. It must have been unbearable for him to have to eat the same food twice a day. About 10 days after the entrance ceremony for his school, I found his lunch box in the kitchen sink with leftovers after I returned home from the office. I was shocked. I took it as his silent protest.

His 48-year-old mother would also like to enjoy a breakfast of different dishes from a lunch box once in a while. Hearing my complaints, Enomoto recommended I use amazake to make breakfast. She said, “If you take amazake in the morning, your brain will work more easily, making you feel more energetic.”

Amazake has long been popular as a drink to combat summer fatigue and relieve tiredness. There is one type of amazake made by dissolving sake lees in water with sugar. However, another type — amazake made from rice malt — is non-alcoholic, and is therefore safe for children and people who do not like alcohol. It’s also easy to buy at supermarkets. Enomoto told me that she drinks it every morning, mixing it with black vinegar.

Needless to say, it is tasty when drunk on its own. But when used in place of sugar in cooking, amazake adds a gentle sweetness and mellow richness, which give a dish some additional flavor.

Enomoto taught me how to make “amazake French toast,” which is made with amazake and soy milk instead of sugar and cow’s milk. If you prepare it the night before, you can just fry it the next morning. It is possible to have the sweet dish cooking in the background while you prepare a lunch box.

The day after learning about this from Enomoto, I cooked the new dish for breakfast and put it on the table. How stylish and festive it looked! My son woke up and asked me with surprise, “What’s happening?” He was so satisfied with the amazake French toast that he ate it up with a smile on his face. The dish’s clean, elegant sweetness is just right for the morning. I liked the bread’s sticky and chewy texture.

Ingredients (2 servings)