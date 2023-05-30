Japan Firm’s Potato Chips Exclusively Use Nori from Saga Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Calbee, Inc.’s potato chips, which are made using nori seaweed from Saga Prefecture

SAGA — Calbee, Inc. has released potato chips exclusively using nori seaweed produced in Saga Prefecture.

A product launched by the company in August has been revamped using Saga Prefecture seaweed grown in the Ariake Sea. The new product is only sold in the Kyushu region and Okinawa Prefecture.

According to Calbee, nori from Fukuoka and Kumamoto prefectures were also previously used, but the revamped product only uses Saga-produced nori, which is said to be more fragrant and flavorful.

The grilled Saga nori is cut into large pieces and seasoned relatively sweetly so the flavor lasts longer, the company said.

Akira Imoto, Calbee’s senior managing executive officer, and others visited the Saga prefectural government office on the day of the product launch.

“[The product] showcases the nori’s distinctive taste,” Saga Gov. Yoshinori Yamaguchi said after tasting the chips. “It will help many people learn about Saga nori.”

Satoshi Nishikubo, head of the Saga Prefecture Fishery Cooperative Federation who was also present, said: “This will help promote Saga nori, so we’re very happy.”

A 65-gram bag of potato chips costs around ¥170. It will be sold year-round at various stores in select locations as part of the “Kyushu Aji Jiman” series.