‘Omelet Cake’ in Iron Skillet a Sweet Addition to BBQ, Camping

Iron skillet omelet cake

Outdoor cooking has become popular with the recent camping boom and an increase in the number of barbecue sites. Food coordinator and outdoor cooking specialist Nahoko Minakuchi shares a recipe for iron skillet omelet cake that can be made at home as well as outdoors, such as when you are barbecuing.

Minakuchi offers a wide range of recipes, sweet and otherwise, for outdoor cooking and home cooking.

She has loved the outdoors since childhood and is known as a leading expert of outdoor cooking, having published many cookbooks of recipes to use outdoors after becoming a food coordinator.

“Outdoor cooking is all about the feeling of nature and the fun of cooking simple meals that allow everyone to enjoy cooking together,” she said.

We used one of the mainstays of outdoor cooking tools — a skillet, a thick cast iron frying pan — for making omelet cakes. The skillet cooks soft and fluffy bread and cake and other dishes like steak.

The skillet can also be used at home as it can be heated on a gas range or induction cooker. It is necessary to preheat the skillet and to rub oil into the pan so that the food does not burn.

The omelet cake is also baked in the residual heat, taking advantage of the skillet’s high heat retention.

The secret is to beat the meringue thoroughly. Cover the pan with an aluminum foil lid, doming the top to prevent the batter from sticking to the lid during baking.

Steam the cake for six minutes and then leave it in the residual heat for six more minutes. When you remove the lid, a fluffy cake appears. When cut into pieces, the cross section is bright yellow from the eggs.

When you put a piece in your mouth, you might find the cake soft and moist, with a gentle sweetness. It will be even more delicious if you make it outdoors.

Ingredients (serves 2 to 3)