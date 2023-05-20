- DELICIOUS
‘Omelet Cake’ in Iron Skillet a Sweet Addition to BBQ, Camping
12:30 JST, May 20, 2023
Outdoor cooking has become popular with the recent camping boom and an increase in the number of barbecue sites. Food coordinator and outdoor cooking specialist Nahoko Minakuchi shares a recipe for iron skillet omelet cake that can be made at home as well as outdoors, such as when you are barbecuing.
Minakuchi offers a wide range of recipes, sweet and otherwise, for outdoor cooking and home cooking.
She has loved the outdoors since childhood and is known as a leading expert of outdoor cooking, having published many cookbooks of recipes to use outdoors after becoming a food coordinator.
“Outdoor cooking is all about the feeling of nature and the fun of cooking simple meals that allow everyone to enjoy cooking together,” she said.
We used one of the mainstays of outdoor cooking tools — a skillet, a thick cast iron frying pan — for making omelet cakes. The skillet cooks soft and fluffy bread and cake and other dishes like steak.
The skillet can also be used at home as it can be heated on a gas range or induction cooker. It is necessary to preheat the skillet and to rub oil into the pan so that the food does not burn.
The omelet cake is also baked in the residual heat, taking advantage of the skillet’s high heat retention.
The secret is to beat the meringue thoroughly. Cover the pan with an aluminum foil lid, doming the top to prevent the batter from sticking to the lid during baking.
Steam the cake for six minutes and then leave it in the residual heat for six more minutes. When you remove the lid, a fluffy cake appears. When cut into pieces, the cross section is bright yellow from the eggs.
When you put a piece in your mouth, you might find the cake soft and moist, with a gentle sweetness. It will be even more delicious if you make it outdoors.
Iron skillet omelet cake
Ingredients (serves 2 to 3)
- 2 eggs
- 40 grams sugar
- 2/3 tsp rum
- 2 tsp flour
- Powdered sugar, as needed
Directions:
1. Prepare an iron skillet 20 centimeters in diameter.
2. Separate the egg yolks from the egg whites.
3. In a bowl, beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt using an electric whisk until white. Add 10 grams of sugar in two separate batches, whisking each time to form meringue. Whisk until stiff peaks form that won’t fall out even if the bowl is turned upside down.
4. Put the egg yolks in a separate bowl. Add the rum, 30 grams of sugar and flour, and mix well by hand using an eggbeater.
5. Add 1/3 of the prepared meringue to the bowl with the egg yolk mixture. Add the remaining meringue in two batches, folding in each time with a rubber spatula until the mixture is smooth but not foamy, to make a batter.
6. Preheat the skillet over low heat for 5 minutes. Add 1/2 teaspoon of the salad oil, spread it around the skillet and warm over low heat for a minute.
7. Remove the skillet from the heat. Pour the batter into it and swirl to evenly distribute. Shape the aluminum foil to fit snugly around the edges of the skillet, then arrange the foil so that the center of the foil is a dome. Place this lid on the skillet. Steam over very low heat for 6 minutes.
8. Remove the skillet from the heat and let stand for 3 minutes. Fold the dough in half. Cover the skillet again and let the dough warm in the residual heat for 3 minutes.
9. Place cake in a serving bowl, sprinkle with powdered sugar and garnish with chopped fruit and mint leaves as desired.
Size of skillet
The recommended skillet is 20 centimeters, or eight inches, in diameter and weighs about 1.5 kilograms to 2 kilograms. “It is easy to carry at home or outdoors, and even the elderly can handle it,” Minakuchi said.
Clean the skillet after use. After removing from heat, wipe off residue with a paper towel. Wash with a scrubbing brush or sponge under hot running water without dishwashing liquid. Wipe lightly and heat once over low heat, then apply a thin layer of oil. Return to low heat for 30 seconds and allow to cool.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- (Update1) Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo