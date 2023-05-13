Crispy Battered Milanese Cutlet Shines in Gold

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Milanese cutlet

Italian chef Sadamu Tabata shares a recipe for Milanese cutlets, deep-fried in butter that gives the batter a golden-brown texture.

The Milanese-style cutlet, known as Cotoletta alla Milanese in Italian, was named after the Italian city of Milan, which has flourished as a financial center since the Middle Ages. Locally, the cutlet is made using veal, and its golden-brown crust makes it stand out.

“Japanese tonkatsu pork cutlets are great, but Milanese cutlets are also attractive because they are fried with clarified butter and have a light batter,” said Tabata. “A sprinkle of cheese adds an aroma, and the crispy texture makes it easy to eat.”

Sliced pork loin is ideal for the recipe as it is easy to find in Japan. A chunky tomato sauce — which could almost be described as a salad — provides a refreshing accompaniment to the fried meat and mango can be added for extra sweetness.

One important step is to use the tip of a knife to make several slits across the border between the meat and the fat on each cutlet. This will help prevent them from curling up when cooked. Also, adding Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and olive oil to the egg mixture will increase its viscosity and makes it easier for the bread crumbs to stick to the meat.

Fine-grained bread crumbs are recommended. If they are coarse, use a food processor to finely grind them. This reduces the absorption of oil and gives the bread crumbs a light texture.

Heat clarified butter in a frying pan and add the meat. When the bottom of the meat turns golden brown, turn it over and cook slowly over low heat.

The batter tends to flake off easily, so do not touch it too much with tongs. Take the meat out of the pan and remove the oil, then place it on a plate with the tomato sauce.

When I cut into the finished dish with a knife, a juicy cross-section of pork was revealed. The crispy batter has a cheese flavor with the elegant aroma of butter. The meat is tender and satisfying to eat. The sauce combines the sourness of the tomatoes with the sweetness of the mango, and goes well with the meat. I finished it all up in no time.

Pasta served cold with tomato sauce

Cappellini served cold

The tomato sauce can also be used to make pasta. Tabata prepared a pasta dish served cold. Capellini angel-hair pasta is recommended for this. Boil a one-person serving of the thin noodles, rinse under running water, then drain.

Serve the cappellini in a bowl with 3 tablespoons of the tomato sauce, and sprinkle a little salt over it. Add ½ teaspoon each of extra virgin olive oil and white wine vinegar. The sauce also goes well with fish and grilled baguettes.

Milanese cutlet

Ingredients (serves 2):