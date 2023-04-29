Enjoy Taste of Japanese Spring with Asari Clam Recipes

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Soy milk clam chowder with spring vegetables, front, and Chinese-style braised asari with tomyo pea spouts and harusame vermicelli.

Asari clam season is at its peak in spring. Asari, or Japanese littleneck clams, can be enjoyed in various ways, be it steamed or braised. Cookery specialist Ai Yoshida shares two recipes with The Yomiuri Shimbun that let you savor their delicious flavor.

Asari, bivalves that can be dug up and gathered on beaches in spring, are very familiar to the Japanese diet. It is said that Japanese people have been eating asari since the Jomon period which began around 12,000 years ago.

In recent years, the amount of asari catch has decreased due to reasons such as the deterioration of the shellfish’s habitat. Now, nearly 90% of asari sold in Japan come from overseas. Yet that does not change the fact that the clams are rich in minerals and other nutrients — and that they are delicious.

“I recommend the ones that are heavy and have round shells with clear patterns. The meat inside should be plump and tasty,” Yoshida said.

First, here is how to prepare asari before cooking. Soak them in a 3% saltwater solution for about three hours to let them expel sand from their shells. Then wash them well in water by rubbing the shells together.

The first recipe is Chinese-style braised asari with tomyo pea sprouts and harusame glass noodles.

Braised asari with harusame

Ingredients (serves 2)