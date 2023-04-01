Frozen Marinated Minced Pork Handy for Whipping Up Quick Dishes

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Shio soboro don, a bowl of salted ground pork on rice, left, Tofu hamburger steak made using shio koji

Every time I go shopping, I notice that prices have gone up. Meat can be a costly item, and a smart idea is to buy it in bulk when on sale and then freeze it.

Culinary researcher Miyuki Shimamoto shares some tips for a useful way to freeze minced pork and then whip up a couple of quick dishes with it.

Ground meat is reasonably priced and easy to use. However, it seems to go bad more easily than other types of meat. I have ruined ground meat many times. When I did not use it immediately, it turned black and gave off a rancid smell.

I sometimes freeze meat in trays after I buy it. But the meat becomes one hard, frozen lump, which makes it difficult to separate into the necessary portions. I wondered if there was a better way to preserve ground meat.

Shimamoto recommends marinating minced pork in shio koji, or fermented rice malt and salt paste, before freezing it.

She said the unpleasant odor of the meat dissipates and the flavor is enhanced because of the fermented seasoning.

Frozen minced pork

Ingredients

300 grams of ground pork

2 tbsp shio koji

Directions:

1. Put ground pork and shio koji into a freezer bag and knead.

2. Flatten the bag, remove the air and close it.

When freezing, put ground pork into a freezer bag and then press chopsticks against the bag to make indentations. These allow the meat to be snapped off by hand when frozen, and only the amount needed can be taken out. Shimamoto recommends making the indentations according to the amount you want to use later.

Minced pork marinated in shio koji. Note the indentation for easy separation of portions.

“You can also freeze a mixture of ground beef and pork, and ground chicken in the same way,” Shimamoto said.

Since the frozen meat needs to be thawed before cooking, if you want to use it for dinner, for example, it’s best to take out the necessary amount from the freezer and put it in the refrigerator before going to work.

Because the seasoning is simple, the marinated meat can be used in a variety of dishes. Tofu hamburger steak brings out the flavor of the meat enhanced by the shio koji. It is best served in a Japanese style with grated daikon and ponzu sauce.

Shio koji tofu hamburger steak

Ingredients (2 servings)