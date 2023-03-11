Low-calorie, Low-Sugar Treats Serve Up High Satisfaction

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Okara muffins and crunchy snowball cookies

Giving homemade sweets to someone special is always a thoughtful gift, and making them guilt-free as well is just another way to show you care, as you’re also thinking about their health. Ayako Onishi, a nutritionist at Tokyo Gas Network Co.’s cooking school, has provided two healthy recipes.

Guilt-free sweets are low-calorie and low in sugar, making them popular among the health-conscious and sweet enough for those with a sweet tooth.

“You can make guilt-free sweets by just substituting a few of the usual ingredients,” Onishi said.

In her recipes, Onishi replaced wheat flour with okara soy pulp and rice flour. She also substituted sugar with light brown sugar, which is high in minerals. Milk was replaced with soy milk, and butter with untoasted sesame oil. The result is less sugar, more fiber and more protein.

The okara muffins, which are topped with chocolate cream, are baked in a muffin pan and are deliciously moist. Crunchy snowball cookies are another tasty health-conscious treat.

Okara muffins

Ingredients (makes 4)