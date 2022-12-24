Chipping away at rising food costs

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Vegetable chips, foreground, and vegetable chips salad

Rising prices for food items, including the cost of sweets and other snacks, continue to leave a bad taste in the mouths of consumers.

To combat that, confectionery expert and food coordinator Mayuka Morisaki suggests a way to enjoy the taste of vegetables sold at a reasonable price, sharing her recipe for veggie chips. And the best part is, it’s as easy as pie to make yourself: Slice up some vegetables and place them into your microwave.

Rising confectionery prices

According to research by Teikoku Databank Ltd., the prices of 1,342 confectionery items, including snacks and rice crackers, have risen or are expected to go up this year, with the average rate of increase at 13%.

This is because of a price jump in raw materials and soaring packaging material costs associated with elevated crude oil prices.

In times like these, Morisaki recommends vegetable chips, which are inexpensive and require very little prep time.

“Vegetable chips have an enjoyable texture to them and a natural sweetness. And you can make oil-free, healthy chips by using a microwave oven,” she said.

According to the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry’s fruits and vegetables wholesale market survey in late October, the price of potatoes and lotus root fell about 40% and 20%, respectively, from a year earlier.

Morisaki uses pumpkins, lotus root and potatoes to make chips. The recipe is simple, but it’s important to be mindful of a few key points.

Vegetables should be sliced as thinly as possible — a thickness of about 1 to 2 millimeters — so the drying process is faster.

Choose lotus root with a diameter of 3 or 4 centimeters so that it can be easily cut into thin slices. This will make it look more appetizing.

If the lotus root is too large, cut the pieces into semicircles. Next, immerse them in cold water to remove the foam.

Arrange the sliced vegetables on a baking dish so that they do not overlap, and heat in a microwave oven. Since cooking times vary among makes and models of microwaves, adjust your cooking time as needed.

If some are not crispy enough, heat them for an additional 10 seconds at a time to remove the moisture, making sure not to overcook them. The result will be crispy chips that have a light flavor.

3 kinds of vegetable chips

Ingredients (serves 2):