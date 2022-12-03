Rich, tasty mushrooms mixed with chicken liver pate

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sauteed mushrooms mixed with chicken liver pate

Japanese cooking school founder Takamitsu Aihara shares a recipe for sauteed mushrooms mixed with chicken liver pate, a dish with a rich flavor perfect as we advance through Autumn.

The dish is made with mushrooms sauteed in soy sauce-based seasonings, mixed with chicken liver pate. Although liver pate is uncommon in Japanese cuisine, Aihara said the liver provides a rich flavor that goes well with the texture of mushrooms.

Many people dislike the strong smell of liver, but Aihara said careful preparation will remove the smell and make it much more tolerable.

Since it is cooked with plenty of mushrooms, Aihara said: “You can get iron from liver and dietary fiber from mushrooms in one single dish. It is especially recommended for women who want to stay healthy.”

Removing the smell is key to preparing liver. “Carefully peel the thin skin to remove the smell and any excess blood. It’s easier to peel the skin if you soak it in water,” Aihara said.

Put the peeled liver in water and rinse it repeatedly. Then boil the liver and put it into a food processor to make a smooth pate.

Sautee the mushrooms with seasonings. Set aside what remains of the seasonings to use as a sauce to season the liver pate. “This is a luxurious sauce containing the flavor of mushrooms,” Aihara said.

Mix the liver with the sauteed mushrooms, and add rum-soaked raisins and walnuts to give the dish a nice accent. To add some color, garnish it with mitsuba greens and ginkgo nuts.

The smooth liver pate is somewhat sticky and rich. It works well with the mushrooms, which have a deep flavor and texture. It can be enjoyed as a side dish or a snack to go with red wine or sake. It can be an ideal dish to enjoy on autumn nights.

Ingredients (serves 4):

100 grams chicken liver

50 grams maitake mushrooms

50 grams shimeji mushrooms

50 grams king oyster mushrooms

50 grams enokidake mushrooms

2 shiitake mushrooms

25 grams dried raisins

1 bunch mitsuba greens

12 ginkgo nuts

12 grams unsalted walnuts

¼ piece ginger

Rum as desired



Directions:

1. Soak dried raisins in rum overnight. Skip this step if you want to avoid alcohol.

2. Soak chicken liver in water for five to 10 minutes before removing the skin and any excess blood. Soak the liver in water for 30 minutes to one hour, changing the water several times. Heat the liver in a pot of water until it boils. Turn off the heat and drain. Place the liver in a food processor and process to make it into pate.

3. Remove leaves from mitsuba greens and boil them in hot water. Place them in cold water and cut them into 2-centimeter lengths. Peel ginkgo nuts, and boil or deep-fry. Cut them in half. Crush the walnuts lightly.

4. Break up maitake and shimeji mushrooms into small bunches. Cut shiitake mushrooms into four pieces. Cut king oyster mushrooms in half and then break into four pieces. Cut enoki mushrooms into 4-centimeter lengths and then break into smaller pieces.

5. Place 1⅔ tablespoon each of sake, soy sauce and mirin, 1 teaspoon of sugar and 1- to 2-millimeter-wide thinly sliced ginger in a pot and cook over high heat. Bring to a boil and add the mushrooms. Stir them until tender, keeping some amount of the broth, then drain in a colander. Set aside the broth.

6. Add 1 tablespoon of the broth to the liver pate and mix well. Put in a bowl and mix with the mushrooms. Serve on a plate and garnish with the raisins, mitsuba greens, ginkgo nuts and walnuts.

Seasoned miso for rice

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Seasoned miso

Aihara also shared his recipe for seasoned miso, prepared with the liver pate. It goes well with rice and baguettes, and stays fresh for about a week when kept cold.

Mince 20 grams of ginger, 10 grams of garlic and 30 grams of shironegi white leek. Fry them with oil in a frying pan. Add 100 grams each of ground chicken and red miso, 50 grams each of liver pate and sugar, 30 grams of white miso, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce and 3 tablespoons of sake, and stir.