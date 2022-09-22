Wakayama tangerines offer balance of acidity, sugar
13:36 JST, September 22, 2022
Yellow-green early maturing tangerines being prepared for distribution are seen on a conveyor at JA Kinan in Tanabe, Wakayama Prefecture, on Sep. 15. Workers were busy checking the citrus fruits for any defects before sorting them by quality and packing them into boxes. Due to a lack of rain since late July, this years’ fruits are relatively small, but offer a balance of high acidity and sweetness. 630 hectares of tangerines are grown in the area, of which 180 hectares see the growth of these mature citruses. JA expects to produce 2,970 tons this year, slightly lower than average.
