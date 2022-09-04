Season’s first red snow crab auction in Imizu, Toyama Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Vivid red snow crabs are displayed on the floor of Shinminato Fishing Port in Imizu, Toyama Prefecture. Approximately 680 crabs were ready for the season’s first snow crab auction. The fishing season began at midnight on Sept.1, with four fishing boats setting cages about 15 kilometers offshore at a depth of 1000 meters. The width of the crabs range from 40 to 80 cm, about the same width as an average year. The fishing season will be at its peak from November to January and will continue until the end of May next year.