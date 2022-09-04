Harvest of seasonal pears begins

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Workers sort pears by color and shape, then pack them into boxes at a fruit-sorting facility in Shiroi, Chiba Prefecture, known for growing pears. This year’s main variety, Hosui, is said to be soft with just the right balance of sweetness and acidity. “Pears are a seasonal treat. I hope people enjoy them while they can,” one local farmer said. Harvesting of Akizuki and Niitaka, other varieties of pear, will begin soon, while shipping is to continue till the end of September.