Savory Tunisian-style fried spring rolls

Tunisian-style fried spring rolls

Even on days when the hot summer weather dulls your appetite, you might feel hungry again in the evening cool. To satisfy your cravings, cooking expert Asami Kuchio has shared her recipe for Tunisian-style fried spring rolls, which make for a nice summer treat. The crispy spring roll wrappers and soft-cooked egg are the perfect combination to fill your appetite.

Tunisia is a North African country facing the Mediterranean Sea. Kuchio became fascinated by the flavors of Tunisian cuisine when she first tasted them in Marseille, France, on the other side of that sea.

She was particularly attracted to harissa, a seasoning often used in Tunisian cuisine. Kuchio said the spicy seasoning, a mixture of chili pepper, garlic, cumin, coriander and other spices, has a rich umami flavor that will leave you addicted.

“It goes well with anything,” Kuchio said.

In recent years, harissa has become increasingly popular in Japan, too, with major food manufacturers now carrying it.

Kuchio shared a recipe for fried spring rolls called brik, one of the classic Tunisian dishes. Brik is usually made with a special wheat-based dough, but Kuchio used spring roll wrappers instead.

The recipe for brik is simple. Spread mashed potato, tuna and Italian parsley on a wrapper on a plate, then add harissa according to taste. Sample as you add the harissa as the spiciness and saltiness of the spice varies depending on the manufacturer.

Add a raw egg, then fold the wrapper in half to form a triangle. Pinch the top of the triangle and slide the wrapper off the plate into the oil. “Make sure to wrap the ingredients quickly since you can break the wrapper if you take too long,” Kuchio said.

Fry until golden brown, using a spoon to pour oil over it. The brik is done when it turns golden brown.

I squeezed lemon over the brik and took a bite. The crispy crust held a flavor-packed matchup of soft-cooked egg, tuna and chewy mashed potatoes. Harissa’s spice and distinctive aroma gave the dish a nice ethnic accent, and left me craving a beer.

Ingredients (serves 3):

3 large spring roll wrappers

1 small can of tuna

1 potato

3 small eggs

1 tbsp chopped Italian parsley

Harissa

Lemon

Directions:

1. Boil potato, peel and mash. Add a pinch of salt and a pinch of pepper, plus 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

2. Add about 2 centimeters of oil to a frying pan and heat.

Left: Place mashed potatoes, tuna, raw egg, and parsley on a spring roll wrapper. Right: Fry the prepared wrapper until golden brown, using a spoon to pour oil over it.

3. Spread a spring roll wrapper on a large plate with one corner pointing toward you. Place ⅓ of the mashed potatoes, tuna and parsley on the wrapper. Sprinkle a little harissa over them. Crack an egg in the center, and fold the wrapper in half to form a triangle.

4. Move the prepared wrapper close to the frying pan. Pinch the top of the triangle and slide the wrapper off the plate into the oil. Fry until golden brown, using a spoon to pour oil over the wrapper.

5. Place the wrapper on a plate and garnish with a lemon wedge. Repeat the process for the other two wrappers.

Olives with harissa

Harissa goes well with all kinds of foods. Some of the many recipes available online made with the spice include grilled chicken, stir-fired meat and vegetables, and fried rice.

According to Kuchio, you can whip up the perfect spicy snack to pair with a drink simply by mixing olives, such as those sold in bottles, with your desired amount of harissa.