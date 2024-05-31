CARTOON OF THE DAY (May 31)
12:39 JST, May 31, 2024
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Low Tide Connects Enoshima Island Directly to Honshu; Tourists Enjoy Natural Phenomenon
-
Kyoto’s Aoi Festival Showcases Ancient Japanese Attire; Estimated 35,000 People Watch Procession from Roadside
-
Illumination Event to Open at Classic Garden in Tokyo
-
New Fantasy Springs Area at Tokyo DisneySea Unveiled to Press
-
Over 100 Years of Kobe’s Famous Butaman Pork Buns; Looking to Future Evolution while Preserving Heritage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record ¥25 Tril in Fiscal 2023
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate