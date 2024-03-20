CARTOON OF THE DAY (March 20)
15:23 JST, March 20, 2024
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Saga: Ryokan Japanese Inns with Hot Springs Offering Office Spaces to Remote Workers; Increasing Productivity
-
Iconic Early-Blooming Sakura Cherry Blossom Tree in Tottori Town Reaches Full Bloom
-
Osaka: Special Goshuin Sheet Featuring Dragon Painted by Ukrainian Evacuees Offered at Shrine
-
2024 JAPAN TRAVEL AWARDS / Travel Destinations Honored for Promoting Diversity, Sustainability
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Offshore Wind Farms to be Expanded to EEZ to Promote Decarbonization
- Promissory Note Maturity Date to be Shortened by Half; Government to Revise Regulations for First Time in 60 Years
- Japan Real Wages Fall 0.6％ in Jan.
- BOJ Chief Ueda Says Japan’s Economy in ‘State of Inflation’
- Japan’s Trade Deficit Halves in January