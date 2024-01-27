- Political Cartoons
CARTOON OF THE DAY (January 27)
13:30 JST, January 27, 2024
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Southwestern Japan’s Kyushu Selected in WSJ’s ‘10 Best Places to Visit’: Opening of Hotels, Sightseeing Trains Among Attractions
-
‘Shaun the Sheep’ Helps Promote Physical Activity in Saga City; Local Bus Decorated with Characters From British Series
-
Hokkaido: Sightseeing Icebreaker ‘Aurora’ Begins Operation: Cruise to Run Through March
-
Kinkakuji Covered with Light Layer of Snow; 1st Snowfall in Kyoto
-
Buttercream Cakes Sell Out Like Hotcakes at Tokyo Cafe
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
- Japan Sees Record 2.73 Million Visitors in December in COVID Recovery Year
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%