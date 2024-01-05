- Political Cartoons
CARTOON OF THE DAY (January 5)
12:15 JST, January 5, 2024
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Foot Bath Train in Central Japan Resumed after 4 Years Suspension
-
Osaka Hikari-Renaissance 2023 Begins in Osaka City; Lighting Cultural Property Building
-
Nihombashi Mitsukoshi Boasts History as 1st Department Store in Japan
-
Terrestrial Land Art Featuring Dragon Welcomes Visitors at Hitachi Seaside Park
-
Neko Pitcher
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo