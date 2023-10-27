- POLITICAL CARTOONS
CARTOON OF THE DAY (October 27)
15:46 JST, October 27, 2023
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s 1st Red Sweet Corn Becomes Social Media ‘Jewel’
-
My Aging Mother Is Dating a Man I Strongly Dislike As He Stays Overnight at Her House
-
Kumamoto: Back from Brink of Extinction, Local Fighting Style Marks 450 Yrs
-
‘Raw’ Donuts at Center of Latest Donut Boom in Japan
-
Fukuoka: Golden Ginkgo Nuts Gleaned at Shrine’s Autumn Event
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership