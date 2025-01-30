Intervention in European Politics: Social Media Threatens to Sway Election Results

If a person with tremendous financial and communication power uses social media to spread biased discourse to other countries, it can even influence the outcome of elections. It is quite natural that Europe is becoming increasingly wary.

American businessman Elon Musk has repeatedly expressed his support for right-wing forces in Germany and Britain.

In Germany, he spoke with Alice Weidel, coleader of the opposition party Alternative for Germany, on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, which he owns, and called on people to vote for the party in the February general election. Also, he bluntly described Chancellor Olaf Scholz as an “incompetent fool” and called for Scholz’s resignation.

It is no wonder that Scholz declared that it is not “the owners of social media” who would decide the future of Germany.

Musk also declared on X that he would support the right-wing opposition party Reform UK in Britain. Some observers believe Musk is maneuvering to oust Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In elections in European countries, right-wing forces opposing European integration and the acceptance of immigrants have made great strides, threatening the governing parties. Under such circumstances, Musk’s behavior could inevitably be taken as “intervention in elections,” as French President Emmanuel Macron has pointed out.

X is used by hundreds of millions of people around the world, and Musk himself has more than 200 million followers. Moreover, he was appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump to lead bureaucratic reform. With every statement comes responsibility. What Musk has said cannot be perceived as merely the expression of an individual’s opinion.

In the first place, it is bizarre that a key U.S. government official is causing political turmoil in Britain and Germany, which are allies of the United States.

Cracks are appearing between the United States and Europe over support for Ukraine, which is suffering from Russia’s aggression, and over tariff policies. The negative effects of social media brought about by Musk could further deepen the rift.

In Europe, illegal manipulation with disinformation is conducted on a daily basis through social media by outside forces and others, shaking the fairness of elections.

In Romania, a right-wing, pro-Russian newcomer who was considered to be a fringe candidate in the first round of the presidential election in November last year came out on top by deploying a campaign using a video-sharing app.

In addition to the fact that the candidate paid influencers to promote his campaign, investigative authorities pointed to the possibility that Russia might have intervened in the election. The constitutional court declared the election results null and void and the presidential election will be conducted again. This is extremely serious.

The European Union has taken a deep look at the spread of illicit acts on social media and has launched an investigation into the actual situation. The use of social media is spreading in Japanese elections, too. It may also be necessary to share knowledge with Europe.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 30, 2025)