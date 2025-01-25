Problem at Fuji TV: Lax Awareness Made The Situation Worse

A popular leading Japanese television personality has been forced to retire, and companies have stopped their commercials from being aired. The broadcasting industry is in a state of shock.

Not only the TV personality who caused the serious issue, of course, but also Fuji Television Network, Inc.’s management, which took the issue lightly and made the matter worse, bear heavy responsibilities.

Weekly magazines have reported that there was a problem between the personality, Masahiro Nakai, and a woman, and that a Fuji TV employee was involved. Nakai admitted there had been a problem and apologized, but the uproar did not die down, and he retired from the entertainment industry.

Nakai has stated, “The full responsibility lies with me personally.” The issue must be very serious.

Fuji TV denied any involvement of the employee and held a press conference. However, it did not allow TV cameras to film the conference, and Fuji Television Network President Koichi Minato was heavily criticized for avoiding answering many questions, citing such reasons as the need to protect the woman’s privacy.

Minato said he was informed about the situation soon after it occurred, but he did not take any measures, such as canceling programs that Nakai appeared on. If he was showing favor to Nakai, this is unforgivable. Minato should recognize that this attitude gives the impression that the company does not respect women’s human rights.

In the 1980s, Fuji TV gained popularity by strengthening its approach to place emphasis on variety shows and so-called trendy dramas, which depicted various societal trends including young characters wearing fashionable clothes. Such occasions as social gatherings between show staff and TV personalities were often held, and this kind of atmosphere is said to still exist today.

Meanwhile, society’s emphasis on compliance has grown stronger, and TV stations and personalities are no exception. Fuji TV must have been less sensitive to these changes in the times.

As a result of its repeated mistakes in responding to the matter, Fuji TV has fallen into a situation where its operations could be shaken. It has been severely criticized by a U.S. fund management firm that holds shares in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc., its parent company.

About 80 companies have stopped airing their ads on Fuji TV due to fears of backlash from viewers. Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiichiro Murakami has also expressed concern, saying, “This could damage the public’s trust in broadcasting.”

There are probably many viewers who suspect that other broadcasting companies may also be facing similar problems. The issue has already spread beyond Fuji TV and is affecting the entire television industry.

Fuji TV has decided to establish an independent third-party committee to investigate the facts about what occurred. Fuji TV said it plans to hold another press conference on Jan. 27. It must be said the network’s responses are too late.

There are many points that need to be clarified, such as whether employees were really not involved, and whether there was a tendency to disrespect women. The company cannot make any more mistakes in its response.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 25, 2025)