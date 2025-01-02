Noto Peninsula Earthquake 1 year on: Provide extensive support for rebuilding homes

It has been a year since the Noto Peninsula Earthquake struck on New Year’s Day. The areas affected by the disaster were also hit by torrential rains in the autumn, delaying the rebuilding of people’s lives. The central and local governments are urged to provide generous support to the areas so that reconstruction can reliably proceed.

In the affected areas, many collapsed houses still remain in a pitiful state. There are few stores that have reopened, and few people seen in the areas. There seems to be no festive atmosphere to welcome in the New Year.

The torrential rains in September have been a sudden and major obstacle to the areas’ recovery. Temporary housing was submerged in muddy water, and residents were forced to evacuate again. The removal of mud that had entered the houses has recently been completed, and people have finally begun to move back in.

The program to demolish collapsed houses on behalf of their owners by local governments has been facing delays mainly due to a shortage of workers, though progress has finally started to be made. If the removal of the houses does not progress further, reconstruction will not be possible. Authorities should work at an even faster pace.

Residents who have lost their homes have been worried about where they will live in the future.

Temporary housing built as an emergency measure can only be lived in for two years in principle. Rebuilding a house on its original site requires a large amount of funding. Many of the people in the affected areas are elderly, and several of those are unsure whether they should rebuild their houses.

For those evacuees who are staying outside of their prefecture, the decision of whether to return to their hometown must be a difficult one.

Local governments are about to begin building low-rent public housing for people affected by the disaster. As the location and type of housing have not yet been decided, it is difficult for residents to decide whether to rebuild their homes or move into the public housing.

Local governments need to show residents plans for the public housing as soon as possible. There are also public subsidies and loan programs for those who want to rebuild their homes. Local governments should have a system in place to respond to residents’ inquiries.

Wajima city government in December announced a draft plan for post-disaster town development that includes the reconstruction of the area around the morning market and the revival of local industries such as Wajima-nuri lacquerware. If the future vision for the town is not made clear, residents will not be able to look ahead. Other municipalities are also urged to hurry up and make plans for recovery.

Reconstruction will take a long time and require a lot of manpower. The central government and local governments outside the affected areas need to continue to dispatch personnel to the areas and provide support. Private volunteers are also encouraged to continue providing long-term support.

The shock to residents that have suffered successive disasters has been substantial. There is also concern that memories of the earthquake would return on New Year’s Day and negatively impact their mental and physical health. It is essential for medical and welfare professionals to provide care to the residents.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 31, 2024)