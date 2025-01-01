Now is the time to rebuild peace and democracy / Japan should take the lead with principle of cooperation

Unexpected events keep happening one after another. The world is in the midst of a period of historic upheaval.

It is important to pay attention to the fact that three simultaneously evolving crises lie beneath the rapidly unfolding events.

One is the “crisis of peace,” which has probably been felt by everyone.

Russia has even spoken of its intention to use nuclear weapons. Furthermore, with Moscow bringing North Korean troops into its war, the crisis is gradually spreading to Asia as well. Israel has expanded its war to surrounding areas, shaking the regional structure.

China’s military expansion has been further increasing tensions in East Asia, showing the need for Japan, the United States and South Korea to strengthen their cooperation. Meanwhile, South Korea has been facing great political turmoil at home.

And then there is the reemergence of the administration of former President Donald Trump in the United States. Trump favors deal-making and transactions with dictators. He also aims to shift to protectionism.

The international order that has supported world peace and prosperity now seems to be a candle flickering in the wind.

This year marks 80 years since the end of World War II. Japan’s peace and prosperity have been the result of the stable international order. That order is now in danger of collapsing. Japan can no longer remain a mere beneficiary of the international order.

Japan must take the lead in creating a new order for international peace.

The situation is tough, but seeds of hope should be found in the midst of the crises.

Russia, in actuality, seems to be in a dire situation. One option could be to place hope in Trump, who boasts that he can bring about a ceasefire.

Surely Trump must understand that unilaterally giving Russian President Vladimir Putin a trophy from the war cannot be a solution. Only by obtaining concessions from Putin, and from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will Trump earn praise for his skills.

It will be necessary not only to be wary of Trump, but also to get him to make use of his power in a way that avoids worsening the crisis.

For this to happen, it is important that the world be united. If the world does not speak with one voice to say that aggression will not be tolerated and that massacres, perpetrated with no regard for humanity, will not be tolerated, then it will not be possible to put pressure on Trump.

One concern related to forming this international public opinion is the second crisis, namely the unfolding “crisis of democracy.”

In Western Europe, the political systems of major countries such as Britain, Germany and France are being shaken by the rise of nativist far-right forces that put their own country’s interests first. Against a backdrop of economic stagnation and immigration issues, social divisions have emerged.

The reemergence of Trump in the United States is also said to symbolize such confusion in developed countries.

Dissatisfaction and frustration with the existing political system, and the yearning for a hero, are dangerous signs that threaten the very foundations of democracy. The crisis of peace is overlapping with the crisis of democracy.

In a sense, it is natural that a trend of putting one’s own country first is increasing due to people’s dissatisfaction with their lives. The problem is that there are people confusing thinking about one’s own country first with thinking only about one’s own country.

It is natural that a country should consider its own interests first and foremost, but those interests can only be realized through trade with other countries and cooperation in the field of production. No country can sustain the lives of its people or run its economy completely on its own.

One’s nation first vs intl cooperation

Even if a country aims to put its own interests first, it still needs to cooperate with other countries. The preamble to the Constitution of Japan states that “no nation is responsible to itself alone.” This sounds like a statement of ideals, but it is also a very realistic fact.

Japan, which has actually embodied this ideal, is a country well-suited to take the lead in advocating international cooperation.

Especially now when the world may be entering an era of naked power confrontation, it is necessary to revive the power of ideals.

Does Japan have the ability to fulfill this great mission? The country must start with this self-examination as it takes its first step into the New Year.

Fortunately, Japan is not in the same state of extreme social division as the United States and Europe. In the House of Representatives election in autumn last year, it was the centrist parties that made the most progress. However, as the crushing defeat of the Liberal Democratic Party shows, the public’s distrust of politics remains deep-rooted.

Unlike criminal cases such as tax evasion or bribery, neither raising funds at fundraising parties nor returning part of those funds to lawmakers is illegal in itself. However, this has developed into a major scandal that has shaken the political world.

One reason for this is that the returned funds should have been included in reports on political funds, but were not. Although the LDP’s largest Abe faction decided to quit the practice of leaving kickbacks out of the reports, the practice was later reinstated at a meeting of senior executives, and it remains unclear who led this move. This reality is also a reason.

Ignoring the rules and behaving irresponsibly may have led the public to distrust politicians.

Someone who won the post of prime minister by appealing to the people with a call to “observe the rules” is now violating a rule to sit in power. The rule, or a standard practice of constitutional government, is that a prime minister should step down if they lose the public’s trust in a lower house election, an election to choose the government. The road to restoring trust in politics is still a long way off.

Ignoring rules invites distrust

There is a serious situation that requires more than simply criticizing politicians, and it is also being created by the people. The reality is that the use of the internet via such social media platforms as YouTube is having a major influence in various election campaigns.

It is good that people are able to freely express their opinions and engage in debate. However, disseminating anonymous information of unknown authenticity, or information that slanders or defames people, and influencing voters’ decisions, seriously distorts fair elections.

In the Tokyo and Hyogo gubernatorial elections last year, video clips and other content that were shared on social media had a significant impact on voting behavior.

The spread of conspiracy theories and misinformation using the internet has become a major issue in U.S. presidential elections and also in European countries. A true crisis of democracy is developing.

Pitfalls of everyone sending information

One famous example of the media being used to manipulate the masses is the case of Nazi Germany, which took advantage of the spread of radio broadcasting in the 1930s. Since then, the development of the media and its influence have been major research topics.

However, the research has mainly focused on the issue of media use by the state and political powers. In the modern internet age, both the sending and receiving of information are free acts of individuals, and the problem now is the fact that this ultimately allows for great political influence.

Democracy is a system in which the public with sound judgment chooses representatives and makes political decisions through elections. If the judgment of the public is distorted by individuals’ self-indulgent information sharing, democracy will be in danger.

The hindering of free decision-making by misinformation must be called a “crisis of freedom.” This is the third crisis that is currently underway.

The year 2025 also marks the 100th anniversary of the promulgation of the law on universal manhood suffrage, which gave all men at the age of 25 or older the right to vote.

How could we explain to our forebears who risked their lives to achieve freedom and civil rights that some people today are playing around with elections as a prank or a tool for making money?

When information whose validity is difficult to determine but which contains some facts is shared, it can give the wrong impression of being entirely true, and thus more easily gain traction as a rumor. If this goes too far, it can turn the people from being a public into something more like a mere crowd.

When someone spreads malicious information with a specific intention, the online space for discussion can become a place for agitation rather than communication.

What is needed to prevent such a situation? While it is necessary to consider legal restrictions, it will be important above all for people disseminating information to reflect in advance about whether they can take responsibility for the content of their message and whether it will hurt anyone.

Freedom goes with civility

Freedom really means “social freedom” that exists in relation to others. It is a concept that is inseparable from respect for the freedom of others, meaning it requires moderation and responsibility.

It is said that among the things that attract overseas visitors to Japan are the cleanliness and civility of the Japanese people.

Even “The Travels of Marco Polo,” which introduced Japan to the Western world for the first time in the 13th century — and which can be a little embarrassing to look back on now — begins its description of the golden country of Zipangu by stating that the people are civil and elegant idolaters.

Japan is a country of freedom and abundant civility. In order for Japan to avoid being swallowed up by today’s turbulent global waves and exert its strength in the formation of a new order, the common ideals of humanity and the accumulation of moderate actions at the level of the people are certain to be indispensable qualities.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 1, 2025)