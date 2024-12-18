Energy Plan: Utilization of Nuclear Power Needed for Decarbonization

To achieve both decarbonization and a stable supply of electricity, there is a need to make use of nuclear power generation. It is also essential to promote technological innovation related to renewable energy.

The government has released a draft of its Strategic Energy Plan, which serves as guidelines for the nation’s energy policy. This will be the first time the plan will be reviewed since fiscal 2021. It is expected to be approved by the Cabinet in fiscal 2024.

The draft presents for the first time the nation’s target for energy mix for fiscal 2040. It sets the goal of having renewable energy make up 40% to 50%, nuclear power 20% and thermal power 30% to 40%. By positioning renewable energies as the largest power source, the government intends to increase the total share of decarbonized power sources — when combined with nuclear power — to 60% to 70%.

However, based on the actual figures in fiscal 2023, about 69% of electricity was dependent on thermal power, with renewable energy sources accounting for 23% and nuclear power for 8.5%.

As electricity demand is expected to increase in fiscal 2040 by 10% to 20% due to the spread of generative artificial intelligence, it is essential to increase the volume of electricity supply.

The hurdles to achieve the planned mixture of energy sources are high, and the public and private sectors must increase their efforts for decarbonization.

This time, a major shift has been made in the positioning of nuclear power.

Since the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, the phrase “reduce the dependence on nuclear power as much as possible,” had been clearly stated in the energy plan. This time, however, it was deleted. In addition, the draft states that the nation will use as much nuclear and renewable energy as possible.

The previous administration of former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida steered the country toward a policy of actively utilizing nuclear power in 2023. The new draft also relaxed the requirements for building new reactors.

The building of new reactors was previously limited to sites of nuclear power plants that are set to be decommissioned. However, it will be possible to build them at other sites of nuclear power plants. As nuclear power plants, in principle, have a 40-year operational lifespan, the aim is to maintain a stable supply of electricity.

By clearly stating the policy to utilize nuclear power in the future, it will be easier for power companies to make plans for building.

On the other hand, suitable sites for panels used for solar power generation, a pillar of renewable energy source, are becoming scarce. To further expand solar power generation, it will be essential to hasten the development of Perovskite solar cells, which can be installed in various locations, including on the walls of buildings.

Japan has set an international pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 and has put forth an idea of reducing emissions by 60% compared to the fiscal 2013 level by fiscal 2035 as an interim goal. The new energy plan will support the government’s goals.

The frequent occurrence of extreme climate events around the world has made decarbonization even more important. In response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, energy security has also become a critical issue. It is also important to consider the energy plan from this perspective.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 18, 2024)