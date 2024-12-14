Fujii’s 4th Consecutive Ryuo Shogi Title: Champion Set to Face More Heated Battles with His Rivals

The strongest professional shogi player has demonstrated his ability and defeated a formidable opponent. In the shogi world, his rivals are vying with each other for the chance to defeat the 22-year-old champion. Heated battles are likely to continue into the future.

The title holder, Sota Fujii, defeated eighth-dan challenger Yuuki Sasaki 4-2 in the best-of-seven Ryuo shogi title series to win his fourth consecutive Ryuo title, the most prestigious in the shogi world. Reflecting on the series after the match, Fujii said humbly, “I thought I must improve my response capabilities.”

Many professional shogi players have kept a close eye on Fujii and studied his technique. Even so, Fujii has racked up wins by reading through his opponents’ moves. His ability to think through moves and choose the best one is outstanding. The “Fujii era” does not seem to be under threat for the time being.

Challenger Sasaki stopped Fujii’s record of consecutive games won in 2017, and Sasaki also defeated Fujii in the final to win the NHK Cup tournament this year. This time, in his first battle for the Ryuo title, Sasaki attacked aggressively and won two of the matches.

In the fourth match, in particular, Sasaki gained a sweeping victory that made Fujii say, “It was a one-sided match.”

Fujii, who had appeared to be invincible, lost the Eio title in June this year, slipping from his dominant status as holder of all eight of the shogi world’s professional titles to the holder of seven. Since capturing the Kisei title in 2020 at the age of 17 years and 11 months, it was the first time he lost a title.

However, this is where Fujii displayed his mettle. He calmly accepted his fall from eight-title status, saying, “I thought it was just a matter of time,” and defended the Kisei title in July. After that, he steadily defended his Oi and Oza titles in succession.

In the past, Fujii also said, “I did not set a goal of winning the eight titles” and “I want to aim to be active for a longer time.”

Fujii has been able to maintain his seven titles despite the encircling net around him. The reason may be because of his strong desire to master the essence of shogi in addition to seeking immediate victories.

The shogi world becomes enlivened only when strong rivals appear. Other players who aim to beat Fujii have been building their abilities. They include Sasaki, who fought a good battle this time, and Takumi Ito, the player who wrested the Eio title, one of the eight titles, from Fujii in their same-age showdown in June.

New challengers are expected to emerge one after another going forward.

At the beginning of the new year, Fujii plans to face ninth-dan Takuya Nagase in the Osho title series. In the Kio title series, eighth-dan Yasuhiro Masuda and fifth-dan Asuto Saito will compete for the right to challenge Fujii. No matter who wins, it will be their first challenge for the title.

Will Fujii continue to keep his seven titles and win the right to challenge the Eio title holder Ito to regain his eight titles? Or will other players prevent Fujii from doing so? Next year, too, the clashes of intellects on the board will be a source of delight.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 14, 2024)