Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘Spirited Away’ Stage Adaptation Premieres in London’s West End, Featuring Japanese Cast, English Subtitles
1:00 JST, May 10, 2024
LONDON — The stage adaptation of “Spirited Away,” the popular anime film directed by Hayao Miyazaki, opened in a London’s West End theater district on Tuesday.
The stage play originally premiered in Japan in 2022 and is directed and adapted by British director John Caird. The Japanese cast performs in the Japanese language, with English subtitles displayed at the top and sides of the stage.
The play will run through Aug. 24.
West End is considered a sacred place in the theater world, alongside Broadway in New York. It is extremely unusual for a performance originating from Japan to be performed in the Japanese language overseas for nearly four months.
On Tuesday, Kanna Hashimoto, 25, performed as the protagonist Chihiro in the matinee, and Mone Kamishiraishi, 26, in the evening show, both of which were nearly sold out. There were standing ovations and the end of the performances.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Precious Literary Manuscript Found in Antique Wooden Box; Written Kamakura-Period Poet Teika in His Own Hand
-
Old Friend Breathes New Life into KyoAni Arson Victim’s Picture Book; Japan’s Veteran Voice Actors, Animators Create Anime Film
-
Hiroyuki Sanada Pursues Authenticity of Feudal Japan in ‘Shogun’; Pushed for Detailed in Depiction of Characters
-
‘Kanta on Manga’ Column Published in 2 E-Books
-
Crafts Featuring Pokémon on Display in Shiga Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan, U.S., Philippines to Strengthen Nickel Supply Chains; Reduce Reliance on China for Critical Minerals
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’