ISPA Distinguished Artist Award for playwright Noda

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hideki Noda

NEW YORK — Playwright Hideki Noda was named Thursday as the first Japanese recipient of the International Society for the Performing Arts’ Distinguished Artist Award for his contributions to the field of theater.

Past recipients of the prestigious award include British director Peter Brook (1925-2022), who had a major impact on theater around the world.

Noda, who is also artistic director of Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre in Tokyo, said in his acceptance speech, “It is a great honor for me to be able to join the ranks of legends whom I respect and admire.”

Noda was recognized for his work in Japan and abroad, including the successful production of “Q: A Night at The Kabuki” in London last September.

The New York-based ISPA was founded in 1949 and is composed of directors and theaters.