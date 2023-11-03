- MUSIC
Conductor Yuri Temirkanov, Authority on Russian Masters, Dies at 84
16:05 JST, November 3, 2023
Yuri Temirkanov, a world-famous Russian conductor and artistic director for the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, died Thursday, according to a report by the Tass news agency. He was 84.
Temirkanov made frequent guest appearances with the Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra and had served as its honorary conductor since 2015.
He honed his art at the Leningrad Conservatory (now the St. Petersburg Conservatory) and served as chief conductor, respectively, for what are now the St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra and the Mariinsky Theatre. He was often invited to conduct orchestras in the West and was known as an authority on Russian music, such as Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich.
Temirkanov conducted the Yomiuri orchestra for the first time in 2000 as a guest conductor. He also contributed to friendly exchanges between Japan and Russia. For example, he donated part of the proceeds from his performances abroad to help victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011. He was also close with internationally renowned Japanese violinist Sayaka Shoji. In fall of 2019, he conducted the Yomiuri orchestra in what would be his last visit to Japan.
"CULTURE" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Indian-Inspired Play Performed in Front of Tokyo Station; Outdoor Spectacle Part of Ongoing Tokyo Festival 2023
-
Kabuki Firm Shochiku Offers English Audio Guides in Tokyo, Interpretation Event in Osaka to Draw Foreign Visitors in Japan
-
British Kimono Buff Tailors the Robe to Modern Life
-
Japan Writers Conference turns new page in 17th year
-
Taiwan Mangaka Shares His Thoughts on Visit to Fujio A’s Japan Hometown
JN ACCESS RANKING
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions