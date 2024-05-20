Major Japanese Firms Agree to Raise Pay by 5.58%
18:03 JST, May 20, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Major Japanese companies agreed to raise monthly pay by 5.58%, or ¥19,480, on average in this year’s “shunto” spring labor-management wage talks, the first tally by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, showed Monday.
The result far exceeded last year’s rise of 3.91%, or ¥13,110, and topped 4% for the first time since 1992, when the average rose 4.78%, or ¥12,893.
In this year’s shunto, the labor side demanded bigger pay increases than the previous year due to inflation and labor shortages.
A number of major companies fully accepted these requests. Some companies promised higher wage growth than demanded by labor unions.
The tally covered 89 companies in 16 sectors.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
-
Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
-
70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
-
ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate
-
Minutes Show Policymaker Wants BOJ to Consider Further Rate Hikes Further
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate
- Minutes Show Policymaker Wants BOJ to Consider Further Rate Hikes Further