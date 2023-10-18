Museum Commemorating ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’ Author Unveiled; Author Eiko Kadono, Architect Kengo Kuma Attend Ceremony

The Yomiuri Shimbu

A woman sits inside the library in Kiki’s Museum of Literature in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo.

A literary museum showing the world created by writer Eiko Kadono, 88, famed author of “Majo no Takkyubin” (Kiki’s Delivery Service), was unveiled to the press in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo on Tuesday.

The museum, Maho no Bungakukan (Kiki’s Museum of Literature), will open to the public on Nov. 3.

The facility is also called the Edogawa-ku Kadono Eiko Bungakukan (Edogawa Ward Eiko Kadono Museum of Children’s Literature).

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The exterior of Kiki’s Museum of Literature in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo.

The museum, built in a municipal park, is a three-story building with a white exterior and a floor area of about 1,660 square meters. Architect Kengo Kuma, 69, designed the building. Strawberry red, a feature of many of Kadono’s works, has been used abundantly inside the museum. The facility’s library houses about 10,000 children’s books selected by Kadono.

Kadono lived in the ward from the age of 3 to 23. In 2018, she received the Hans Christian Andersen Award for Writing, which is dubbed the Nobel Prize of children’s literature. The museum was built to honor and preserve her achievement for posterity.

Kadono, who became the director of the museum, attended a ceremony at the facility on Tuesday.

“I’ve been so excited about today,” she said. “I think this place will be a place where not only Japanese people but people from overseas can have fun.”

Eiko Kadono speaks during the opening ceremony of Kiki’s Museum of Literature in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Eiko Kadono, second from right in the back row, and architect Kengo Kuma, to her left, pose for a photo during the opening ceremony of Kiki’s Museum of Literature in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo.