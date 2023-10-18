- MUSEUMS
Museum Commemorating ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’ Author Unveiled; Author Eiko Kadono, Architect Kengo Kuma Attend Ceremony
13:32 JST, October 18, 2023
A literary museum showing the world created by writer Eiko Kadono, 88, famed author of “Majo no Takkyubin” (Kiki’s Delivery Service), was unveiled to the press in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo on Tuesday.
The museum, Maho no Bungakukan (Kiki’s Museum of Literature), will open to the public on Nov. 3.
The facility is also called the Edogawa-ku Kadono Eiko Bungakukan (Edogawa Ward Eiko Kadono Museum of Children’s Literature).
The museum, built in a municipal park, is a three-story building with a white exterior and a floor area of about 1,660 square meters. Architect Kengo Kuma, 69, designed the building. Strawberry red, a feature of many of Kadono’s works, has been used abundantly inside the museum. The facility’s library houses about 10,000 children’s books selected by Kadono.
Kadono lived in the ward from the age of 3 to 23. In 2018, she received the Hans Christian Andersen Award for Writing, which is dubbed the Nobel Prize of children’s literature. The museum was built to honor and preserve her achievement for posterity.
Kadono, who became the director of the museum, attended a ceremony at the facility on Tuesday.
“I’ve been so excited about today,” she said. “I think this place will be a place where not only Japanese people but people from overseas can have fun.”
"CULTURE" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
‘Oldest’ Japanese Text on Western Science Unearthed in German Library
-
The Jazz Avengers: Formidable Octet Going Strong
-
Thai Drama ‘2gether’ Underpins Wave of Enthusiasm in Japan for Kingdom’s Entertainment
-
Japan Writers Conference turns new page in 17th year
-
Cultural Agency Contemplates Asian Version of Grammy Awards; Ceremony Would be Held in Kyoto, the Agency’s Home Base
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers
- BOJ Gov. Stresses Flexible Monetary Policy Management; Ueda Offers No Clues for Exit from Monetary Easing
- Japan Biz Leader Eager to Achieve Wage Growth of over 4 Pct