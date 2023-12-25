‘Kanta on Manga’ Column Released as New E-Book

The cover of “Must Read Manga! vol. 1”

Selected reviews of “Kanta on Manga,” a popular monthly manga column in The Japan News, have been compiled into the e-book “Must Read Manga! vol. 1” and went on sale on Monday.

The column is written by Kanta Ishida, a veteran staff writer for The Yomiuri Shimbun who has covered manga and literature for the newspaper for years. The column, which started in 2015, not only introduces interesting Japanese manga, it also delves into the creators’ artistry and creativity, as well as examines the social issues, history and culture of Japan presented in the works.

The first volume contains 50 reviews by Ishida, including reviews of manga that are also popular overseas, such as “Shingeki no Kyojin” (“Attack on Titan”), “Kimetsu no Yaiba” (“Demon Slayer”) and “Spy × Family.”

The e-book is published by The Yomiuri Shimbun and is part of The Yomiuri Shimbun Archive Selection. The e-book is available at Amazon’s Kindle Store, Apple Books and other sites where e-books can be purchased.

The Yomiuri Shimbun Archive Selection website

Use the QR code or Click ‘here’ to view The Yomiuri Shimbun Archive Selection website (in Japanese).