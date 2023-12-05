- MANGA & ANIME
Donkey Kong Country, a New Area of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan, to Open Next Spring
20:53 JST, December 5, 2023
Super Nintendo World, an area in Universal Studios Japan where visitors can experience the world of Nintendo games, will be expanded and the new area to open next spring will be named Donkey Kong Country, the operator of the amusement park in Osaka announced Tuesday.
USJ opened Super Nintendo World, which recreates the world of the globally famous Super Mario game series, in March 2021. The expansion will make the area 1.7 times larger than its current size, and will include a new ride, “Donkey Kong’s Crazy Cart,” and a new merchandise store.
