English Commentary, Workshops Provide New Appreciation of Kabuki, Noh; Kyoto Theaters Organize Events to Educate Foreign Visitors

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors strike wooden clappers at an interactive event in Minamiza Theatre.

KYOTO – Kabuki and noh theaters in Kyoto are providing English explanations of performance highlights and behind-the-scenes workshops on special days. The initiative was designed so foreign visitors can learn more about traditional performing arts.

Kyoto’s Minamiza Theatre will hold “Journey into Kabuki: Appreciation and Experience” from Saturday through Nov. 10.

To start, commentary is provided by kabuki actors Nakamura Umeno and Kataoka Senjiro, which is interpreted into English. An English audio guide is available to watch kabuki dance “Shojo” (“Mythical Sake-loving Spirit”).

Visitors can try on costumes and strike wooden clappers, an essential sound effect in kabuki. A trial session for international students took place on Oct. 23. A 24-year-old Dutch woman said a deeper understanding helps with better appreciating kabuki and made her want to see it on an actual stage.

Kyoto Kanze-kai will hold “Enter Noh: Masked Stage Art of Japan” on Dec. 27 at Kyoto Kanze Noh Theater.

A similar event was held in October, where Kyoto Sangyo University Associate Prof. Diego Pellecchia began by explaining the origins of noh as well as the storyline in English prior to the performance. Katayama Kuroemon played the leading role in “Aoi no Ue” (“Lady Aoi”).

During the show, a smartphone app showed English subtitles as well as the meaning behind the actors’ movements and musical accompaniment. Participants were able to take pictures after the show.

A 40-year-old man from Switzerland said the explanations were detailed and easy to understand, and he wanted to show the pictures to share the fun of noh to his friends back home.