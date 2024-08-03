New “Lupin III” Kabuki to Be Simultaneously Streamed Worldwide in 28 Countries and Regions, in 1st for Shochiku Co.
1:00 JST, August 3, 2024
The “Lupin III” kabuki play will be simultaneously live streamed on Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. JST, in 28 countries and regions — including Japan, the United States, France, Brazil and South Korea — through Shochiku Co.’s video streaming service “Kabuki on Demand.” The archived video will be available from Aug. 12 to 18.
This is the first time that Shochiku has simultaneously distributed a new kabuki play worldwide, and it is also the first time for the company to offer an on-screen chat function that allows users to discuss the show while watching. “We hope that viewers around the world will enjoy the live experience,” said a spokesperson.
The fee for viewing is ¥4,400 plus ¥220 for the system usage fee for viewers in Japan, and ¥4,000 plus ¥200 for viewers abroad.
