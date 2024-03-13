Godzilla Director Takashi Yamazaki Returns to Japan with an Oscar in Hand; Wants to “Take On Many More Challenges”

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Takashi Yamazaki, right, smiles as he receives a bouquet from actress Minami Hamabe at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday.

The director of “Godzilla Minus One,” Takashi Yamazaki, who returned to Japan on Tuesday with the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, said he wants to take on many more challenges.

Yamazaki appeared at a press conference at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport with the Oscar statue in his hand, which he said was “much heavier than I imagined.”

About his speech in English to express his joy at the Academy Award ceremony, he said: “I was very happy to see that everyone looked at my poor speech with a ‘go for it’ look on their faces. The atmosphere was pleasant, and I felt that it was a wonderful place where the greatest people were gathered.”

It was the first time a Japanese movie had won for best visual effects.

“That was a place we weren’t even allowed to dream about, in a world where all the budgets and elaborate visual effects were available. I am very happy that they opened the gate for us,” Yamazaki said.

“With this as a starting point, I would like to take on many more challenges,” he said.

Minami Hamabe, 23, who played the heroine in the film, also joined the press conference and shared his joy.