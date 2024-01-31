- Film & TV
Japan Box-Office Revenues Up 3.9％ in 2023
13:08 JST, January 31, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s box-office revenues in 2023 rose 3.9 pct from the previous year to ¥221,482 million, up for the third consecutive year, led by the popularity of anime films, an industry group has said.
The number of movie theater goers climbed 2.3 pct to 155,535,000, according to the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan.
The country’s box-office revenues “have almost recovered to levels before the novel coronavirus crisis,” said Yoshishige Shimatani, head of the association.
The Top Three Japanese movies were all anime films.
“The First Slam Dunk” ranked first with ¥15.87 billion in revenue. “Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine” came second with ¥13.88 billion, followed by “The Boy and the Heron” with ¥8.84 billion.
The highest-grossing foreign film was “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” earning ¥14.02 billion, followed by “Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One” with ¥5.43 billion and “Avatar: The Way of Water” with ¥4.31 billion.
It is the first time for films that earned over ¥10 billion annually in Japan were all anime films.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Go Multidimensional! ‘UniteUp!’ Voice Actors Sing and Dance on Real Stages in Same Groups as their Characters
-
Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ Soars, Winning Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film (Update 1)
-
Conductor Hirofumi Yoshida Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Bring Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Performance to Japan
-
Digitized Hokusai Ukiyo-e Works Displayed in Japan’s Narita Airport; Delighting International Travelers
-
3-Day Global Art Event to be Held Around Tokyo’s Shibuya Station; Includes Video Art on Large Screens at Scramble Crossing
JN ACCESS RANKING
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
- Japan Sees Record 2.73 Million Visitors in December in COVID Recovery Year
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates