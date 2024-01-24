- Film & TV
Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron” Nominated for Oscar
10:25 JST, January 24, 2024
Los Angeles (Jiji Press)—Japanese amine director Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron” received an Academy Award nomination for animated feature film on Tuesday.
Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days,” which stars Japanese actor Koji Yakusho, was nominated for an Oscar for international feature film.
Japanese director Takashi Yamazaki’s “Godzilla Minus One” got an Oscar nomination for visual effects. Kazu Hiro and two others received a makeup and hairstyling nomination for their work on “Maestro.”
The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Hollywood on March 10.
“The Boy and the Heron” is Miyazaki’s fourth work to be nominated for an Oscar for animated feature film. It won the Golden Globe Award for best animated motion picture earlier this month.
