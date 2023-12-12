- FILM & TV
Hayao Miyazaki, Makoto Shinkai’s Animated Films Nominated for Golden Globe
11:44 JST, December 12, 2023
Los Angeles (Jiji Press)—Japanese movies “The Boy and the Heron” and “Suzume” were nominated for best animated motion picture in the Golden Globe Awards on Monday.
“The Boy and the Heron,” directed by Hayao Miyazaki, has already received awards from the Los Angeles, New York and Boston film critics associations. It topped North America’s box office in the debut weekend between Friday and Sunday.
Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi was nominated for best original score for his work on “The Boy and the Heron.”
“Suzume” is directed by Makoto Shinkai. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” released by Nintendo and Universal Studios, was also nominated for best animated motion picture.
Andrew Scott was nominated for best male actor for his performance in “All of Us Strangers,” which is based on a novel by the late Japanese scriptwriter Taichi Yamada.
The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 7.
