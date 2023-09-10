- FILM & TV
Ryusuke Hamaguchi Film Wins Silver Lion Award at Venice International Film Festival
12:06 JST, September 10, 2023
VENICE — Film director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Aku wa Sonzai Shinai” (“Evil Does Not Exist”) won the Grand Jury Prize, also known as Silver Lion, at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday night when he accepted the award at a ceremony in Venice, Italy.
It’s an impressive accomplishment for Hamaguchi, who previously took home awards at the Cannes and Berlin film festivals and has now earned honors at all three major international film festivals.
“When I started the project, I had no idea that I would be given this wonderful award,” Hamaguchi said in accepting the award.
“I would like to thank Eiko Ishibashi, the musician who also conceived of the idea. Her music led me to work in a way I had never before experienced.”
The Golden Lion award went to “Poor Things” by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos.
