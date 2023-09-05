‘Perfect Days’ Starring Koji Yakusho to Represent Japan at Oscars; Submitted to Academy for 2024 Race

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Koji Yakusho, center right, at the Cannes Film Festival in May

The Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan announced Monday that the film “Perfect Days” starring Koji Yakusho has been selected to represent Japan to compete for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood. After the nominees are narrowed down from the films submitted by countries, the winner will be announced at the ceremony, which is set to take place in March 2024.

“Perfect Days,” directed by Wim Wenders of Germany, depicts the daily life of a public restroom cleaner in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo. Yakusho won the award for best actor at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May. The film is scheduled to be released in Japan on December 22.