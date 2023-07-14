Hayao Miyazaki’s New Film Opens without Fanfare

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A poster of Hayao Miyazaki’s new film “How Do You Live?” is seen at a movie theater in Itabashi, Tokyo, on Friday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese anime giant Hayao Miyazaki’s first feature film in a decade, “How Do You Live?” was released on Friday.

Written and directed by Miyazaki, the Studio Ghibli Inc. film was premiered without a trailer, promotion or any other information except for a single poster. The title was taken from a book of the same name by Japanese children’s author Genzaburo Yoshino.

After the release of his previous work “The Wind Rises” in 2013, Miyazaki announced his retirement from movie making, but later ditched the announcement.