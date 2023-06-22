Film on Calligrapher with Down Syndrome Shoko Kanazawa Released

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left: Yasuko Kanazawa, Shoko Kanazawa and Masaaki Miyazawa

A documentary film portraying a calligrapher with Down syndrome and her mother, who is her calligraphy instructor, was released on June 2.

Directed by Masaaki Miyazawa, “Tomo ni Ikiru” (Living together) features Shoko Kanazawa, who began calligraphy at the age of 5, and her mother Yasuko Kanazawa.

Shoko is a world-renowned calligrapher who has held solo exhibitions in New York and other cities. She created one of the official posters for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics held in the summer of 2021.

The film depicts Yasuko and Shoko living together and how Yasuko developed Shoko’s talent. Shoko was diagnosed with Down syndrome shortly after birth.

“I want to deliver energy, love and excitement [through my calligraphy],” Shoko said at the film’s premiere in Tokyo on May 9.

“Shoko’s works are an art form that goes beyond the framework of calligraphy,” Miyazawa said. “I want people around the world to see on a large screen her wonderful works that transcend language.” For more information, see https://shoko-movie.jp/