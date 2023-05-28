- FILM & TV
Yuji Sakamoto Wins Best Screenplay Award at Cannes
14:39 JST, May 28, 2023
CANNES, France — Yuji Sakamoto won the Best Screenplay award for “Kaibutsu” (Monster) at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
Hirokazu Koreeda, the director of the film, accepted the award on behalf of Sakamoto.
“He’s already returned to Japan. I’ll give him the good news as soon as possible,” Koreeda said.
“This award is thanks to the combined efforts of the crew and cast who worked on the film.”
Japan was well represented at Cannes this year, with Koji Yakusho winning Best Actor for “Perfect Days” by German director Wim Wenders.
"CULTURE" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Digital Piracy Delivers ¥2 Trillion Blow in 2022
-
Japanese Director Reveals Tragedies Faced by Children in Poorest Philippine Communities
-
Violinist Yasunao Ishida Breaks the Musician’s Mold
-
Japanese Animated Films “Suzume” and “The First Slam Dunk” Prove Hit in China
-
Kabukiza Celebratory Stage Curtain for Onoe Maholo I Showcases Japan-France Ties
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo