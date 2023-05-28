Yuji Sakamoto Wins Best Screenplay Award at Cannes



Koji Yakusho, who won the Best Actor award, poses with Hirokazu Koreeda.

CANNES, France — Yuji Sakamoto won the Best Screenplay award for “Kaibutsu” (Monster) at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

Hirokazu Koreeda, the director of the film, accepted the award on behalf of Sakamoto.

“He’s already returned to Japan. I’ll give him the good news as soon as possible,” Koreeda said.

“This award is thanks to the combined efforts of the crew and cast who worked on the film.”

Japan was well represented at Cannes this year, with Koji Yakusho winning Best Actor for “Perfect Days” by German director Wim Wenders.