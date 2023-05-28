Japan’s Koji Yakusho Wins Best Actor Award for ‘Perfect Days’ at Cannes

Reuters

Koji Yakusho receives the Best Actor award for his role in the film “Perfect Days” at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Saturday.

Koji Yakusho won the Best Actor award at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday for his role in “Perfect Days,” directed by Wim Wenders.

It was the first time for a Japanese actor to scoop the prestigious award since Yuya Yagira claimed the prize in 2004 for his work in “Nobody Knows.”

“Perfect Days” tells the tale of Hirayama, a janitor in a public bathroom in Shibuya, Tokyo.

Upon receiving the trophy, a smiling Yakusho said: “I love awards. However, I’m not particularly fond of giving speeches at such glamorous events as the Cannes Film Festival.”

Yakusho went on to express his gratitude to others involved in the film, saying: “On the set, the director [Wim Wenders] and cinematographer Franz [Lustig] guided me into the character of Hirayama. I’m truly thankful. I’d also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the staff and cast, and the office staff who took great care in looking after me and my wife.”