- FILM & TV
‘Perfect Days’ Starring Koji Yakusho Shown in Cannes Film Festival
16:22 JST, May 26, 2023
CANNES, France — The film “Perfect Days” starring Koji Yakusho, was officially screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Thursday evening.
The film, which is in the Competition category, was shot by German director Wim Wenders in Tokyo last autumn. The film depicts a taciturn public restroom cleaner named Hirayama, played by Yakusho, as he finds small joys in his daily life and is shaken by unexpected events.
Director Wenders and Yakusho, along with cast members Arisa Nakano, Min Tanaka and Aoi Yamada, were present at the screening. The audience gave the film a standing ovation that lasted over 8 minutes.
In an interview with Japanese media, Yakusho recalled, “The warm applause the film received made me feel relieved. as I thought, ‘Oh, everyone enjoyed it.’ I felt that the Wim Wenders crew were a really good team.”
Nakano, who played the role of Mei, Hirayama’s niece, said: “The film focused on Japanese sensibility, which at first glance seems to be hidden in the shadows, and [it was] portrayed it delicately and beautifully. I’m very happy that it was conveyed to the world, and I’m glad to be born Japanese.”
“Perfect Days” was planned and produced as a derivative of “The Tokyo Toilet,” a project to renovate public restrooms in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo. A release date in Japan is yet to be decided.
The results of the Competition section will be announced at the awards ceremony on Saturday evening local time.
"CULTURE" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Digital Piracy Delivers ¥2 Trillion Blow in 2022
-
Japanese Director Reveals Tragedies Faced by Children in Poorest Philippine Communities
-
Violinist Yasunao Ishida Breaks the Musician’s Mold
-
Japanese Animated Films “Suzume” and “The First Slam Dunk” Prove Hit in China
-
Kabukiza Celebratory Stage Curtain for Onoe Maholo I Showcases Japan-France Ties
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo