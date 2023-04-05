“Suzume” Becomes Highest-Grossing Japanese Film in China

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Makoto Shinkai

BEIJING (Jiji Press) — Japanese anime director Makoto Shinkai’s movie “Suzume” has become the highest-grossing Japanese anime film in China, Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

The movie, released in China on March 24, reached 575 million yuan in box-office revenue on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record set by “Your Name,” another Shinkai anime film, in 2016.

Suzume depicts a girl growing up against the backdrop of memories of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan in March 2011.

Comments posted on Chinese social media say that the movie’s delicate images and unique story development are moving, and that it is touching and provokes thoughts about life and values.