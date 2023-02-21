Ken Miyake, Ex-V6 Member to Leave Johnny & Associates

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Johnny & Associates building

Leading entertainment agency Johnny & Associates Inc. announced Monday that artist Ken Miyake will leave the agency on May 2.

Miyake, 43, made his debut in 1995 as a member of the popular boy band V6. The group disbanded in 2021, but he had continued to work as a TV personality and musician.

Miyake released a statement on the agency’s website explaining his reason for leaving. He wrote: “I have always been proud to be a member of Johnny’s and a performer. As I get older, still treasuring my past experiences, I want to meet a new me, and so I came to this decision to move on to the next stage, where I will take on new challenges starting from zero.”

He continued, “I will take some time to recharge before moving on to the next stage. I promise the day will come when I see all of my fans again, so I hope everyone will look forward to seeing me again.”