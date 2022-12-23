Masaharu Fukuyama among Hochi film award winners

Sports Hochi

Masaharu Fukuyama smiles at the ceremony for the Hochi Eigasho film awards at a Tokyo hotel on Thursday.

Popular actor-singer Masaharu Fukuyama won the award for best actor in a leading role for his performance in “Chinmoku no Parade” (“Silent Parade”) at the Hochi Eigasho film award ceremony held at a Tokyo hotel on Thursday.

The Hochi awards herald the beginning of the major film award race this season.

“I was 18 when I came to Tokyo with determination to become somebody. I feel as if I’ve achieved the goal once here,” Fukuyama, 53, said of his joy.

Other award winners included Kasumi Arimura, 29, who won the award for best actress in a leading role for “Zenkamono” (“Prior Convictions”). The award for best picture went to “Aru Otoko” (“A Man”), directed by Kei Ishikawa